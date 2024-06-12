13-year-old boy behind Delhi airport bomb hoax email apprehended: Police

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old boy has been detained for sending a threat email to Indira Gandhi International Airport claiming that a bomb has been placed on a Toronto-bound flight.

“Wanted to see if I can be caught”, said the teenager from Meerut, adding he was just testing the efficiency of Delhi Police.

On June 4, the Delhi Airport received an email with a bomb threat on Flight No AC043 scheduled from Delhi to Toronto sending the security agencies into a tizzy.

An alert was issued and the flight was thoroughly checked as per standard operating procedure.

After checking and frisking, the threat was declared a hoax and the flight departed. A full emergency was declared at the Airport following the incident.

The Delhi Police registered a case under relevant sections. “Verification of the sender’s e-mail ID revealed that the said e-mail ID was created afresh, just an hour or two before the said hoax threat and after sending the e-mail, it was deleted,” DCP (IGI-A) Usha Rangnani said.

She said that further probe led the police team to Meerut, UP, where a 13-year-old boy was found involved in the case. He was apprehended. On being questioned, the boy revealed that he got the idea from news flashed in the media, about a hoax bomb call in a flight at Mumbai Airport.

“When he saw the news, he thought if he made the hoax call in a secret manner then he could be traced by the police or not. He further revealed that he created a new fake e-mail ID in his mobile phone and he used the internet services of his mother’s mobile through Wi-Fi for sending the hoax threat e-mail,” the DCP said.

After sending the e-mail, the alleged teenager immediately deleted the email ID. He also revealed that the next day, he had seen hoax bomb news at Delhi Airport in the media and he “felt very excited”.

The cops produced the minor before a Juvenile Justice Board and later his custody was handed over to his parents. The officer warned against hoax calls for amusement or without understanding the consequences, as this can attract strict punishment.