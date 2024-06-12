AAP, L-G in war of words over Delhi water crisis

NEW DELHI: The water crisis has escalated into a blame game between the AAP government and the Lieutenant-Governor as residents continue to scramble for the supply. Both sides accuse each other of shielding the water tanker mafia and inadequate water.

At the centre of the row is the Munak canal and the Haryana government.

In a meeting on Monday between Water Minister Atishi and the L-G, an inspection report was presented. That said Haryana, through Munak canal, is releasing water more than its defined quota. But the supply gets short by 200 cusecs after entering Delhi, which amounts to 18% of the water released.

The report cited two reasons behind it: non-maintenance of the canal leading to leakages and theft by the water tanker mafia. The officials showed tankers lined up along the Munak canal lifting water illegally.

In her response, Atishi pointed to an affidavit submitted by Haryana in the Supreme Court stating that the state was releasing water less than its quota. On the Munak canal repairs, she said, “Its maintenance is the responsibility of the Haryana Irrigation Department. The Delhi government pays for its supply from Haryana.”

Raj Niwas officials accused AAP of fuelling the crisis in connivance with the tanker mafia.