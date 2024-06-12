India still has very few women directors: Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra

Industry veteran Tanuja Chandra made her directorial debut in 1998 with Dushman. The movie, starring Kajol, received critical praise and performed moderately well at the box office. She also co-wrote the screenplay for Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai and collaborated with Mahesh Bhatt in writing the screenplay of Zakhm.

Best known for women-centric movies—her “abiding passion” —she has directed films such as Dushman, Sangharsh, Qarib Qarib Single and Sur, with prominent roles for women.

Along with films and TV series, Chandra also makes documentaries. Scheduled to release on the OTT platform, Open Theatre, on June 14, her documentary film Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha emerges as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of familial bonds. Set in the village of Lahra, near the small town of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh around 200 km from Delhi, the film provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of two aged women, Sudha and Radha, and focuses on the nuances of everyday existence.

The documentary has garnered recognition at prestigious film festivals, including the Madrid International Film Festival, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, and received awards at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival and the 9th Kolkata International Short Film Festival, among others. Excerpts from theconversation:

With Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, you have crafted a sensitive and insightful portrait of aunts. What was the inspiration and what was your biggest takeaway from this experience?

I made it on my Buas, who I was always inspired by because they were vibrant, funny, and smart women. I would always be quite enchanted by their stories. Audiences are invited into the world of Sudha and Radha, where the rhythm of daily life is punctuated by playful banter, shared laughter, and unwavering support. This film is about sisters in the absolute autumn of their lives, facing their mortality with a surprising lightness. The deep affection between them and their caretakers, a most unusual yet quirky bond, will evoke laughter and warmth in equal measure. They retired to the village to live as they wanted to have their own independent life. I also felt that the audience would relate to it as we all have a special bond with our grandparents, aunts or uncles.