Mahila Manch protests outside Delhi minister Atishi’s house, seeks Rs 1,000 allowance

NEW DELHI: Members of the Mahila Manch held a protest outside Delhi Finance Minister Atishi’s residence on Tuesday, demanding the AAP government to fulfil its budget promise to provide a Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to the city’s women.

They said that the AAP government had promised the honorarium in its budget, not as a poll promise, insisting that the government should now deliver on this commitment. “The AAP government announced `1,000 per month honorarium for women. It was not some poll promise,” said one protestor.

“Some women protested in front of the house of minister Atishi. No one was detained as they were protesting peacefully,” a senior police officer said.

Atishi addressed a press conference, attributing the protest to the opposition BJP’s women wing and accusing them of attempting to gain political leverage. “It was the BJP’s women’s wing who staged the protest. This shows the BJP’s desperation.

They know the people of Delhi want to see Kejriwal as the chief minister again, they know the chief minister will fulfil his promise of giving Rs 1,000. That’s why they are staging such protests to scrap a few votes here and there in his name,” she asserted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls while out on bail from Tihar jail, repeatedly assured voters of the Rs 1,000 monthly payment to women.

The AAP government, in its 2024-25 budget presented in the Assembly, had announced the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for adult women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. Atishi had previously said that the scheme would likely be notified after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls was lifted, expecting it to be rolled out by September-October this year.