SC slams Delhi govt for inaction against water tanker mafia

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure and pulled up the Delhi government for its failure to take action against the water tanker mafia, as it noted that the people of the city were facing an acute shortage of water.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale asked Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to apprise it on the steps it has taken so far to prevent wastage of water.

During the course of the hearing on Wednesday, the apex court observed that even a 10% reduction in water wastage would help mitigate the serious water shortage faced by the people in the national capital.

The top court warned that it might direct the Delhi police to investigate the tanker mafia to lessen the water crisis in the city, if the Delhi government failed in its duty to take any effective action against them.

The bench made it clear that just as transmission losses in electricity have been addressed, the wastage of water must be dealt with in a similar manner.

Asking the Delhi government to spell out in an affidavit the steps it has taken to rein in the water tanker mafia, the court posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, June 13.

While delving the issue of water crisis of Delhi, the court asked if water is coming from Himachal Pradesh, then where is the water going in Delhi?

"Are there such significant transportation losses? There is a tanker mafia operating in Delhi, and you (Delhi government) are not taking any action. Have any FIRs been registered against the tanker mafias? Tanker mafias get water while pipelines are running dry,” the top court observed.

When senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said the tankers belong to the Delhi Jal Board, the bench said it had seen reports about the tanker mafia. He requested the court to see and if possible, take appropriate action, with respect to the wastage of water in Haryana and the national average against the elements which created a hindrance in water supply.

On the other hand, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Haryana, agreeing with the bench's observation, submitting to the top court that there was more than 60% wastage of water in Delhi.

Water Minister of Delhi Atishi had filed the petition before the top court saying that the filing of “this petition has been necessitated by an acute heat wave and an issuance of a red alert in the NCT, with temperatures soaring to a record-breaking high of 52.9 degrees Celsius."