Delhi BJP seeks police probe into water theft

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Wednesday met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora urging the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) and the registration of an FIR regarding alleged water theft by the tanker mafia.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia handed over a complaint to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Delhi Police headquarters. The complaint called for an FIR to address the water theft from the Munak Canal and other sources.

“You are requested to form a special investigation team to conduct a thorough probe to ensure action against the tanker mafia for theft of water from the Munak canal and any government official conniving with them,” it said.

It also urged the police to disrupt the operations of the tanker mafia, highlighting that their activities were depriving Delhi residents of their rightful water supply.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi accused BJP-ruled Haryana of intentionally stopping the water supply to the capital via the Yamuna river. In contrast, BJP leaders blamed the AAP government and its MLAs for allegedly collaborating with the tanker mafia, worsening the water scarcity.