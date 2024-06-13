Delhi BJP seeks police probe into water theft

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Wednesday met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora urging the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) and the registration of an FIR regarding alleged water theft by the tanker mafia.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia handed over a complaint to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Delhi Police headquarters. The complaint called for an FIR to address the water theft from the Munak Canal and other sources.
“You are requested to form a special investigation team to conduct a thorough probe to ensure action against the tanker mafia for theft of water from the Munak canal and any government official conniving with them,” it said.
It also urged the police to disrupt the operations of the tanker mafia, highlighting that their activities were depriving Delhi residents of their rightful water supply.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi accused BJP-ruled Haryana of intentionally stopping the water supply to the capital via the Yamuna river. In contrast, BJP leaders blamed the AAP government and its MLAs for allegedly collaborating with the tanker mafia, worsening the water scarcity.
AAP MLA protecting tanker mafia: Delhi BJP
The Delhi BJP has accused AAP MLA Bhavna Gaud of shielding the tanker mafia, claiming that the people of the national capital are suffering from water scarcity due to the negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party government.
According to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the government is solely responsible for the situation, and MLA Bhavna Gaud from Palam is implicated in protecting the interests of the tanker mafia.
Sachdeva revealed that Aparna, a ward president in Palam who also manages MLA Bhavna Gaud’s office, along with her husband Mahesh Kumar, owns several tankers registered under their names, including one with the number DL 1 LW 7397.
Additionally, two tankers are allegedly operated by AAP Palam Assembly president Sandeep Chaudhary, identified by registration numbers DL 1 LX 9332 and DL 1 LW 4000. Sachdeva emphasised that these instances represent just a fraction of the MLA’s protection, suggesting that further police investigation could uncover numerous similar cases.
Further, Sachdeva reiterated the BJP’s stance that the Delhi water shortage directly resulted from AAP’s actions.
He further accused AAP Minister Atishi of misleading the public by orchestrating a water scarcity narrative while members of their party are implicated in water theft.