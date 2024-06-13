Delhi officials asked to monitor water network, says water minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: In response to the escalating water crisis and intense summer heat, the Delhi government has announced measures to ensure efficient water management across the city.

ADM-SDM level officers will be tasked with monitoring the water pipeline to prevent leakage and wastage.

Additionally, a team of Tehsildars and other officials will form a ‘Quick Response Team’ to arrange water tankers and address water-related complaints promptly.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has asked the Chief Secretary (CS) to deploy special ADM/SDM teams to oversee the main water distribution network, from the primary water source to treatment plants and on to the primary UGR, to ensure no water is wasted due to leakage.

In the meeting held on May 30 regarding the prevailing heat wave conditions and the rise in demand for water, it was decided that from June 5 onwards, ADM/SDM level officers would be deployed in each Zone, along with a team of Tehsildars and other officials who will act as a ‘Quick Response Team’ for the provision of water tankers and resolution of water-related complaints.

In written communication, Delhi Revenue Minister asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that ‘Quick Response Teams’ shall monitor and inspect the main water distribution network - from water sources to our water treatment plants and from WTPs to primary UGRs.

She further instructed, “These teams shall inspect the major pipelines to ensure that there is NO leakage in any pipeline, and if there is any leakage, it must be repaired within 12 hours. At this time of water shortage, not a single drop of water can be wasted.”

“A daily compiled report of all the inspections made in this regard by every Quick Response Team to be submitted to the office of the minister by 5 pm every day,” the letter said.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the city police chief on Wednesday to ensure a strict vigil along the Munak Canal to prevent the theft of water, as the national capital grapples with a water crisis.

“It has been widely reported in media and also mentioned in the related case pending in Hon’ble Supreme Court that tanker mafia has become active in the midst of water crisis in Delhi. It has also been brought to knowledge that these tankers are making illegal theft of water from Munak Canal carrying water from the state of Haryana into Delhi,” a communication from the LG Secretariat said.