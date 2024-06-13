Mangoes flood a sweltering Delhi

The dark clouds form every morning and I wake up with a glimmer of hope that it might rain and we Delhi-ites will get some respite from this heatwave, but alas!

Those clouds are carried away by the wind faster than an express train running on stilts. The plants in my balcony, which were once lush green and blooming, are now parched and waiting for the rain gods to have some mercy, so that they can revive and dance to raindrops! But until that happens, the air conditioners and coolers at our homes continue to work overtime.

In my refrigerator rests two kilos of mangoes. Kesar from Gir, to be specific. It is one of my favorite varieties, and Delhi-based organic farm Krishi Cress is my go-to source for these mangoes—sourced directly from the orchards of Gir in Gujarat. A few years ago, when I visited Gir National Forest, our room was surrounded by mango trees where this variety grew and the heady aroma filled our rooms. These mangoes are sweet with a strong hint of tartness, and the aromas are earthy–reminiscent of the soil that they come from.

The latest batch of happy respite reminded me of how mangoes play such a profound role not just in salvaging one of the hottest summers in my memory, but a lot of professional food choices as well. East Delhi based home-chef Kartikeya Sinha agrees that these mangoes are magical. “I love the aroma and the brightly coloured flesh of the Kesar. I use them in salsa, salads and chutneys that I make during this time of the year,” he says. Meanwhile, Tanya Gupta, a baker and founder of Delhi-based patisserie Whisk A Wish, also prefers to use this variety for her mango salsa.