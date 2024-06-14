AAP govt shielding tanker mafia, says BJP MP Bansuri

NEW DELHI: Reacting over Water Minister Atishi claim of water crisis is not primarily due of tanker mafias, Delhi BJP secretary and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday said the AAP government has been fooling the people as it has failed to provide water.

“Atishi says that even if the tanker mafia is stopped, not much water would be saved. This is very unfortunate because people facing water shortage are being fleeced by the tanker mafia,” she said.

Swaraj alleged that instead of ensuring action against the tanker mafia, the minister is extending protection to them.

“I want to ask the AAP government and Atishi how long will they continue to come up with excuses and mislead people. They should come out of their air-conditioned press conference rooms and see the plight of the people,” Swaraj said.

On Atishi’s letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking a probe into alleged collusion between senior officers and the tanker mafia, Swaraj said the Delhi government faced the Supreme Court’s wrath on the issue of the tanker mafia but it was trying to shift the blame on the officers.

Earlier in the day, Atishi said in a post on X said, “The Delhi government is ensuring through patrolling by additional district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates across the city that not even a single drop of water is wasted due to leakage.”