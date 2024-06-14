Blood donation day: Centre asks hospitals, to maintain data of prospective donors

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has asked medical colleges, hospitals and blood banks to maintain a data bank of prospective donors who could be contacted when the need of blood arises. For this, a mass registration drive will be held at all healthcare institutions.

The direction came with a recent order issued by the Ministry on the occasion to celebrate 20 years of World Blood Donor Day that falls on June 14 every year. The theme of this year’s celebration is “20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors!”.

The registration campaign will be run at the Gram Panchayat, Block and District level, the primary responsibility of which will be the local administration. Its progress report will have to be submitted to the Union Health Ministry so that it can be known how many hospitals in the country have benefited from the registry.

Officials said that the move will enable the healthcare institutions to contact the donors in time of emergency and also expand their pool of different types of blood. A free blood testing exercise will also run at all hospitals for this.

Officials also said that private hospitals have also been asked to join the campaign.

“To promote a culture of regular blood donation among the youth and the general public and to increase the diversity and sustainability of the blood donor pool, a facility for blood group testing may be made available on 14th June 2024 at all PHCs/CHCs/Sub- district and District Hospitals and other blood banks as per feasibility. This will help the common citizens to know their blood group, which will be useful in emergencies for blood donation,” the order read.