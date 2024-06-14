Chandni Chowk blaze: Nearly 120 shops gutted, FIR lodged, cooling op continues

NEW DELHI: The devastating fire that broke out at the Chandni Chowk's Old Katra Marwadi Marke in old Delhi has gutted more than 110 shops, many completely and some partially, even as the cooling process continued till late Friday.

Fortunately, not a single casualty was reported from the incident, yet, a massive loss of property could be easily assessed from the first look of the site. However, one fireman suffered superficial burns during the firefighting operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said the fire has almost died out but in the past 24 hours around 110-120 shops have been affected by the blaze.

The cops have registered an FIR under sections 285 (Negligent conduct concerning fire or combustible matter) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station and begun probing the incident that has probably incurred losses to the traders in tens of Crores. "The cause of the fire is a matter of this investigation," the DCP said.

A senior Fire Department official informed that at least half a dozen fire tenders were still stationed at the place of incident till the time of filing of this report.

DOUSING THE INFERNO

The firefighters had to burn the midnight oil to bring the situation under control.

Even 24 hours later, though the situation was under control, yet, the firefighting operation continued unabated and the firefighters, already toiled for hours, could still be seen atop the buildings and some on the ground, assisting with that long pipe.

The narrow lanes of the locality, like always, caused a little hinderance in making the fire trucks timely reach the place of incident. Apart from the narrow lanes, portion of a couple of buildings also collapsed.

Hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage, and narrow lanes everytime created hurdles for the firemen and their equipment to quickly reach the site of the incident.