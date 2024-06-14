Delhi: Smugglers use 'baby food' boxes to hide meth worth Rs 20 cr, Two Africans held

NEW DELHI: In a significant operation, nearly 6 Kg of methamphetamine, a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, was found being smuggled by a 29-year-old African national woman, concealed in baby food boxes, an official said on Friday.

With the arrest of the accused woman, identified as Marian Kone, a native of Ivory Coast, West Africa along with her associate Kingsley Onyekachi alias King, a native of Nigeria, the cops managed to bust an international narcotics drug cartel active in the Delhi region. The seized contraband was valued at more than Rs. 20 Crores in the international market.

Sharing details, DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said there was information with the Special Cell about the indulgence of many Delhi-based persons of African origin in drug trafficking in different parts of the country from Delhi-NCR.

The cops received a tip-off on May 31 about the movement of a Nigerian lady along with a consignment of methamphetamine near a petrol pump in Mahipal Pur, Delhi. Accordingly, a police team was constituted which laid a trap and apprehended the woman named Marian Kone with a backpack.

"From the backpack in her possession, 5.127 kg methamphetamine concealed in cerelac boxes (baby food) further wrapped in clothes was recovered," the DCP said, adding a case was registered accordingly against her.

The alleged woman, Kone, during interrogation, disclosed that she was a member of the drug cartel being run by persons of African origin in Delhi. She also disclosed that she had procured the recovered drugs from one Kingsley Onyekachi residing in Nilothi Extn. following which a police team swung into action and nabbed him on June 3 from his rented house Meera Kunj, Chander Vihar, Nilothi Ext. Delhi. Around 824 grams more methamphetamine was seized from his house.

On interrogation, the accused duo disclosed about their involvement in supply of drugs to various clients in Bangalore and Mumbai from Delhi-NCR through their carriers.

"Their modus operandi is that they used to send their carriers to Bangalore via Ahmadabad only by long route buses which they used to board at Dhaula Kuan, Shiv Murti, Delhi. Carriers carry drugs in secret cavities of their bags. After delivering the consignments, carriers returned to Delhi by air. They have disclosed to have been involved in drug trafficking for more than two years," the officer said.