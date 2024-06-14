Fight gastritis with the right foods

Gastritis is a condition characterised by inflammation of the stomach lining, which can cause discomfort, pain, and digestive issues. It can be triggered by various factors, including infection by the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, prolonged use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), excessive alcohol consumption, and stress.

Nutrition plays a crucial role in managing gastritis, as certain foods and dietary habits can either alleviate or exacerbate symptoms. A balanced diet tailored to reduce stomach irritation and promote healing is essential for those suffering from gastritis. Understanding which foods to include and which to avoid can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with this condition.

This condition can manifest in various forms — from mild and asymptomatic cases to severe presentations associated with significant morbidity. The current classification of gastritis is based on time course (acute versus chronic), histological features, anatomical distribution, and the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms. Gastritis management has progressed due to advancements in diagnosis techniques and treatment options.

The most common causes of gastritis are skipping meals, irregular meal timings, eating too fast, eating leftover food ,and sweet and spicy foods which are rich in fat content. If you do not have any symptoms, you might not need to make changes to your diet (what you eat and drink). If you do have symptoms, making changes to your eating and drinking habits may help improve your symptoms.

Try limiting the following foods and drinks: Alcohol, coffee, carbonated (bubbly or fizzy) drinks, spicy foods, acidic foods (such as citrus fruits), and fried or high-fat foods (such as hamburgers, French fries, bacon, sausage, and salami).