Summer action plan: City governement to plant trees to check air pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will work on its summer action plan for controlling air pollution in the national capital from June 15 to September 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The city government has come up with a summer action plan, which will mainly focus on tree plantation, Rai said at a press conference.

“We held a meeting on Thursday in which 30 departments participated. The focus of the summer action plan will be on tree plantation. From June 15 to September 15, the government will work by focusing on 12 key points of the summer action plan,” he said, adding that the greening agencies have been directed to prepare their action plans.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuated between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ during May 24 to June 12, Rai said and added that dust particles play an important role in summer pollution.

All the agencies will jointly run an anti-dust campaign from June 15 to June 30. For this, 580 patrolling teams will go on inspections and monitor if dust control measures at construction sites are being followed, he said.

The 12 key points are tree plantation, tree transplantation policy, dust pollution, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, development of city forests, development of lakes/ponds/water bodies of Delhi, development of parks (green parks), e-waste eco park, eco club activity, solid waste management, and dialogue with neighbouring states.

“There has been a lot of improvement in the pollution level of Delhi which is the result of the hard work of the people of Delhi. To bring further improvement, the Delhi government will effectively implement the summer action plan, along with the people,” Rai said.

“Under this, strict steps will be taken to prevent dust pollution, open burning and industrial pollution. Other steps, including increasing green cover, development of lakes and dialogue with neighbouring states will also be taken up,” he added.

There has been an increase in the number of ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ category days, rising from 159 in 2018 to 206 in 2023, he said, adding that the pollution level has come down by 30 per cent in the last eight years.