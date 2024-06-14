Supreme Court rejects plea to halt demolition of Shiv temple at Yamuna bank

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the interim relief against the demolition of the Pracheen Shiv Mandir by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The temple is situated near the city's Geeta Colony and the Yamuna Flood Plains, Live Law reported.

The matter was placed before the Vacation Bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court had rejected the plea filed by Pracheen Shiv Mandir Avam Akhada Samiti against the DDA's action of demolition. Justice Dharmesh Sharma had observed that the petitioner had miserably failed to demonstrate any legal rights existing with it so as to continue to use and occupy the civic property for running the temple services.

The single-judge bench, according to the Live Law, also added, “It goes without saying that Lord Shiva does not need our protection; rather, we, the people, seek his protection and blessings. There could be no iota of doubt that Lord Shiva would be happier if the Yamuna River bed and the flood plains areas are cleared of all encroachments and unauthorised construction.”

The plea sought a direction against the authorities to ensure that the temple is kept operational and open for the use of devotees which was rejected by the court.