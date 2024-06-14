Women and marginalised groups bear the brunt of heat wave: Study on Delhi street vendors reveal

Women and other marginalised groups were the ones to be worst hit due to the extreme heat wave in Delhi, according to a study on street vendors in the national capital.

The report by Greenpeace India in collaboration with the National Hawkers Federation gives an insight into the impact of extreme heat on street vendors in Delhi.

The statistics shows that women and other marginalised groups are disproportionately impacted as 7 out of 8 women street vendor respondents experienced high blood pressure, and many middle-aged women reported disruptions in their menstrual cycle due to the heat.

The findings of the report highlights that 49.27% of street vendor respondents experienced a loss of income during heatwaves, with 80.08% of them acknowledging a decline in customer numbers.

50.86% of respondents also said they face higher financial burdens due to additional household expenses, with an average extra expense of Rs 4896.52 during extreme heat months, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The Heatwave Havoc report is perhaps the first study that sheds light on how heat waves impact street vendors in Delhi, focusing on health risks, livelihood challenges, and adaptation strategies.

It highlights that 82.74% of vendors lack guidance on managing heatwaves, and 71.05% struggle to access medical help during emergencies.

To address these issues, the study recommends prioritising vendors’ needs, such as installing drinking water and restroom facilities. It urges the Delhi Heat Action Plan authority to consult with vendors and other outdoor workers extensively to address their vulnerabilities effectively.’ says Manoranjan, a Researcher.

“Data from over 700 respondents highlights the devastating impact on their health, productivity, and livelihoods. We demand immediate government intervention, including the establishment of heat shelters in markets with essential facilities. Recognize street vendors as Green Warriors for their near-zero carbon emissions, provide them with awareness and safety kits, and ensure institutional support for the most vulnerable.” says Sandeep Verma, Convener, National Hawker Federation Delhi.