158 Delhi government school students crack IIT JEE Advance examination

NEW DELHI: Following their success in the NEET exams, students from Delhi government schools have once again excelled in the JEE Advanced, as announced on Friday.

A total of 158 students from these schools qualified for the JEE Advance, marking a significant achievement. Among them, 82 students hail from the esteemed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE). This accomplishment underscores the transformative impact of the Kejriwal government’s educational initiatives, setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in government schools nationwide.

Over the past five years, the number of students qualifying for the JEE Advanced from Kejriwal government schools has shown steady growth. In 2020, only 53 students qualified, demonstrating an almost threefold increase since then.

Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi extended her congratulations to the students, teachers, and parents for this remarkable feat. She highlighted that under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision, students receive high-quality coaching within their schools, enabling even those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to aspire for and achieve their dreams through top-tier education.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi expressed her delight over the success of Kejriwal government schools in the JEE Advanced. She shared on social media, “@ArvindKejriwal’s Govt Schools have achieved exceptional success once again. This year, 158 students have cleared IIT-JEE Advanced, a threefold increase from 2020. Our Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence have particularly shone with 82 qualifiers, surpassing even the top coaching institutes in the country.”