Caste certificates on sale in Delhi: City executive magistrate, 3 others land in police net

NEW DELHI: When political parties were haranguing about reservations in jobs and educational institutions during the Lok Sabha polls, a class of racketeers was lining their pockets in the national capital over fake certificates. The police said on Friday that a tehsildar (executive magistrate) and three others have been arrested for issuing reserved caste certificates to the members of non-reserved categories.

The four suspects are Sourabh Gupta, who once worked as a vegetable vendor, Chetan Yadav, who worked at a private helpline service provider in the tehsildar office, Delhi Cantt, Waris Ali, the driver of the executive magistrate, and magistrate Narender Pal Singh.

They allegedly issued 111 caste certificates of SC, ST and OBC for various price tags in six months, police said.