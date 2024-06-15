DSEU students criticise fee hike for diploma courses, demand rollback

NEW DELHI: Students at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) in Ashok Vihar have written to various stakeholders to voice their concerns about a significant increase in tuition fees for the academic session 2024-25.

They emphasize that some students are facing financial hardships, exacerbated by the absence of any financial assistance programs or scholarships from the university. According to the students, the university has reportedly raised tuition fees by Rs 63,000 for students already admitted for the session 2024-25.

Addressing the issue, one student stated, “The recent and substantial rise in tuition fees is a serious concern. These increases impose a heavy financial burden on current students and create significant barriers for prospective students who wish to join our courses but are limited by financial constraints.”

“This steep increase is deeply troubling. Many of us come from single-parent households, work part-time jobs to support our education, or hail from families engaged in occupations like vegetable vending, autorickshaw driving, bus conducting, tailoring, etc. It is unclear why our university has chosen to dramatically increase fees for full-time diploma courses, especially when Delhi’s budget over the past three years was approximately Rs 15,000 crore, with a projected Rs 16,575 crore for 2023-24,” shared Mohammad Tauhid, a student.