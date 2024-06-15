Ex-Delhi minister Anand loses House membership under anti-defection law

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.

Anand had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the post of minister in the Delhi government on April 10, but not as an MLA. On May 5, he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a day later filed his nomination as its candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He lost the polls.

“He was given the date of June 10 for replying to the notice served on him under the anti-defection law but he did not reply. In the same notice, he was asked to be present physically on June 11 but he did not appear. He was given another chance to be physically present on June 14 but he did not come. His membership from the Delhi assembly has been terminated,” Speaker Goel said.

Anand was served the notice by the assembly on May 31 under the anti-defection law and asked to file his reply by 5 pm on June 10.