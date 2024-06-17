At 44.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s max temp six notches above normal

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing heat wave, Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9°C on Sunday, six notches above normal, even as the minimum was pegged at 33.2°C, 5.7 notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the weather office, the skies are likely to be clear on Monday with a heat wave to severe heat wave besides strong surface winds.
Humidity was recorded at 19% at 5.30 pm with the Air Quality Index at 195 falling in the ‘moderate’ category at 6 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data.
With the country facing the “longest” heat wave, the city is undergoing an acute water crisis, sparking public outrage against the ruling AAP. A group of people reportedly vandalised the Delhi Jal Board office earlier in the day, triggering a verbal duel between the AAP and the BJP.
The BJP launched a series of protests at 14 locations against the Delhi government. The members, including MPs, MLAs, councillors, and state chief Virendra Sachdeva, broke earthen pots during the demonstrations.
Sachdeva accused the AAP of exploiting Delhi’s water resources for profit. “People are not getting water because of rampant water theft and wastage. DJB was in profit of crores of rupees when AAP came to power. People will get relief once this corrupt government gets removed,” he asserted.
Water supply in the national capital has plunged to its lowest level this season at 901 MGD, reflecting 10% drop.