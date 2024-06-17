At 44.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s max temp six notches above normal

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing heat wave, Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9°C on Sunday, six notches above normal, even as the minimum was pegged at 33.2°C, 5.7 notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the weather office, the skies are likely to be clear on Monday with a heat wave to severe heat wave besides strong surface winds.

Humidity was recorded at 19% at 5.30 pm with the Air Quality Index at 195 falling in the ‘moderate’ category at 6 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data.

With the country facing the “longest” heat wave, the city is undergoing an acute water crisis, sparking public outrage against the ruling AAP. A group of people reportedly vandalised the Delhi Jal Board office earlier in the day, triggering a verbal duel between the AAP and the BJP.