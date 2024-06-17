Delhi Jal Board under huge debt, Kejriwal responsible: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP held a ‘matka phod’ protest on Sunday against the AAP-led Delhi government over the water crisis.

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, party leaders and workers protested at 14 locations in the city over water shortage.

Accusing the government of mismanagement, Sachdeva said, “We have always maintained that the water shortage in Delhi is not due to natural causes but is a result of the mismanagement and negligence of the AAP.” He claimed that CM Arvind Kejriwal was solely responsible for taking the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from a profit of Rs 600 crore to a loss of Rs 73,000 crore.

“The DJB has always been the biggest centre of corrup, but whenever BJP MLAs raised this issue in the assembly, they were thrown out,” MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.