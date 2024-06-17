Ira Mathur's 'Love the Dark Days': A memoir of intergenerational trauma and resilience

Don’t you know I love you but am hopeless / at fixing the rain? But I am learning slowly // to love the dark days.” This line from the Saint Lucian poet and playwright Derek Walcott’s Dark August provides the title to journalist Ira Mathur’s debut. Initially published by Peepal Tree Press in the UK in 2022, it has now come out in a revised edition by Speaking Tiger in India. Love the Dark Days is a memoir that chronicles the “accrued intergenerational damage between mothers and daughters in post-colonial worlds.” Her maternal grandmother, Burrimummy, lies at the book’s centre, so much so that it begins and ends with her death. The non-linear narrative charts the trajectory of Mathur’s eventful life.

In the acknowledgements, she shares that the memoir was first a work of fiction. Her author’s note states that the people in the book are “seen through the prism of my individual perceptions and memory, which are as truthful and fictive.” While explaining this distinction, she says: “My grandmother, Shahnur Jehan Begum, the eldest daughter of the last Nawab of Savanur, was a brilliant pianist — a cultured, witty, tempestuous, and beautiful woman.

She married Saied Uz Zafar Khan, nephew of the last Nawab of Bhopal. Yet she died a broken woman a continent away. In 2012, in her marital home at Shamla Kothi, I found stacks of my grandfather’s correspondences, photos of his mistresses, and crucially, daily letters from Stella, an English housekeeper he employed to spy on her. Unable to bear his infidelities, she left Bhopal with nothing, taking my four-year-old mother, Zia. All traces of my grandparents and mother apart from the letters were erased from Shamla Kothi except for the remaining initials at the gate. Memoir allowed me to restore my grandparents and mother to their places in history. The truth became my prism, inevitably subjective.”