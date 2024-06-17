Statues in Parliament complex relocated, Congress hits out

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Prerna-Sthal’, a newly established zone within the Lok Sabha premises dedicated to statues of the country’s revered leaders and freedom fighters.

The initiative aimed at consolidating the statues into one accessible area has drawn praise as well as criticism, particularly from opposition parties.

According to a statement, the relocation was intended to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Parliament while providing visitors with a centralised venue to pay homage and learn about the contributions of the iconic figures.

The decision to create Prerna-Sthal was preceded by discussions with stakeholders, according to outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who clarified that the statues were relocated within the complex rather than removed.

Raising concerns, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the relocation could reduce the visibility of democratic protests, which often used the statues as symbolic backdrops.

Prerna-Sthal is positioned between the old Parliament building and library building. Its design aims to make it a permanent venue for honoring national leaders, accessible year-round for visitors and hosting events commemorating their roles in nation-building.