Delhi man kills daughter on Father’s Day

NEW DELHI: In a case of suspected honour killing, a 46-year-old man murdered his daughter and dumped the body in agricultural fields in the Kanjhawala area of north-west Delhi, an officer said on Monday.

The accused identified as Nand Kishor, who slit his daughter’s throat and stabbed her with a paper cutter blade, was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in a farmland in Chandpur village on Sunday, Father’s Day, they said.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a PCR call was received at Kanjhawala police station around 9 pm on June 16 regarding the murder of a girl in an agricultural field located in village Chandpur. A local police team immediately reached the spot and found the body of an unresponsive girl, aged 20 to 21 years, having deep injuries in her neck and abdomen.

The police shifted the body to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The body was preserved in the hospital mortuary. Accordingly, based on the circumstances in which the body was found along with the doctor’s preliminary opinion, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigating the incident.

“A dedicated team of police personnel was formed which roped in local informers and also analyzed the CCTV footage in the vicinity. With concerted efforts, the teams traced the registration number of the cab which had dropped the victim and the accused near the place of incident,” the DCP said.

On further investigation, the police traced the accused Nand Kishor who was then placed under arrest on Monday morning and investigation revealed that the deceased was his daughter.

During interrogation, the accused Nand Kishor revealed that he is a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar where his daughter befriended a boy of a different caste and wanted to marry him against the wish of the family bringing disrepute to the family.

The alleged revealed that he tried to convince his daughter but she didn’t pay heed to their requests. Ultimately, the suspect decided to give it one last try before eliminating his own daughter. The accused took her to a secluded place and made one last attempt but when the girl refused to give in to his requests, Kishor took out a paper cutter and stabbed her multiple times. As she collapsed, he slit her throat and fled from the spot.

The police said that they have recovered the weapon of offence i.e. a paper cutting blade which was used in the commission of crime.