Instead of solving crisis, BJP leaders creating ruckus: AAP

NEW DELHI: With several parts of the city are facing the water scarcity amid continuous heatwave, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said the crisis was “BJP induced” as Haryana has halted the supply into Yamuna while the saffron party’s leaders and workers are creating ruckus and damaging pipelines in the city.

“For several days, there has been a water crisis in Delhi sponsored by the BJP. They [BJP leaders] want the people of Delhi do not get water and for this, they are trying their best to put Delhi in a water crisis by whatever means, whatever conspiracies, whatever methods,” the senior leader said in a statement.

Highlighting the downfall in the water production, Singh stated that on June 6, 1,002 million gallons per day water was produced, which fell to 939 MGD on June 13.

“The production of water is decreasing in Delhi because we are not getting sufficient water from Haryana and this has resulted in a water crisis in Delhi,” he said.

Singh said that despite repeated pleas with the Haryana government to give Delhi its rightful share, it is not getting its due. “We are not asking for the part of water for the people of Haryana, we are asking for Delhi’s share of water, you do not want to give that too. Secondly, when we complain to the LG (Delhi), instead of resolving the complaints, the LG keeps issuing his political statements,” he added.

The AAP leader claimed the BJP is not working to solve the water problem in Delhi, but to increase the water crisis.

“This is a crisis sponsored by the BJP’s LG, Haryana government and the BJP. If Delhi starts getting its full share of water, the water problem can be reduced. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP of the country are accountable to the people of Delhi,” he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river.

Atishi said the Wazirabad barrage gets water from Haryana which goes to the water treatment plants of Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad. “If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river,’ she added.