‘Red alert’ issued for June 18 amid severe heatwave

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “red alert” for Tuesday in the city which is already experiencing heatwave since couple of days.

The “red alert” is issued when the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees Celsius or it’s 6.5 degrees or more above normal.

The IMD has also forecast warm night on Tuesday—night time temperature expected to be 4.5 or more above normal.

However, there is a possibility of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, which could offer some respite from the oppressive heat.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the capital witnessed “severe heatwave” as a maximum of 45.2 degree celcius was recorded, 6.4 degree above normal. The minimum was 33 degree celcius, 5.5 degrees above normal, the IMD said.

The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while the Lodhi Road, Ridge and the Ayanagar observatories registered readings of 45.6 degrees, 46.3 degrees and 46.4 degrees, respectively.The Najafgarh observatory recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at many places in Delhi on Tuesday. It has also predicted strong surface winds.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

Residents of Delhi are advised to take necessary precausuch as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and seeking cool environments.

Red alert

