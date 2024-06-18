Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA Bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss assault case

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday sought time from INDIA bloc leaders to discuss the alleged assault against her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aid Bibhav Kumar.

In a letter to INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member complained she was subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking up against the abuse.

"Instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party," she wrote.

"Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice. I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue," she added.