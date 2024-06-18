When the mirror doesn’t crack

Women are the worst affected by social evils, often bearing the brunt while men are let off the hook,” says Nanki Singh, a 22-year-old Delhi photographer. Singh is showcasing her collection ‘Aaine Tak Ka Safar’ (A Journey to the Mirror), a documentation of the lives of acid-attack survivors, at the Stainless Gallery in Delhi.

She believes that photographs have the power to restore the agency that was taken away from women. Her photographs of survivors, who were teenagers at the time of the attack and now live with permanent disfigurement or blindness, bear this out.

“‘Aaine Tak Ka Safar’ holds special significance because these girls have repeatedly told me how difficult it has been for them to look in a mirror after their attacks,” says Singh.

The beginning

This project began four years ago as a college assignment in 2020, and was sparked off “by curiosity”. Singh says that she grew up hearing and reading about these young girls and wanted to be part of their journey—she wanted to show their stories and their faces to the world. While pursuing her project, she discovered the Chhanv Foundation based in Noida, which assists acid attack survivors with medical, financial, and psychological rehabilitation. “Most of them knew their attackers; these were the people the girls had refused to marry,” Singh points out.

Reflecting on her journey as a photographer, Singh recounts that in 2018 she travelled to South Africa and developed an interest in wildlife photography. “When I returned to Delhi, I visited places like Chandni Chowk and did some street photography. That is when I realised I could pursue this, so I enrolled at the School of Visual Arts in New York and learnt the technical aspects of photography,” she says.

However, this exhibition was not an overnight effort; it took Singh around four years to bring it to fruition.