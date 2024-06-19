Delhi power demand reaches all-time high

NEW DELHI: Breaching all its previous records, Delhi’s peak power demand touched an all-time high of 8,647 MW on Tuesday, as the people continued to grapple with crippling heatwave, according to the State Load Despatch Center (SLDC) data.
The city’s peak power has crossed the 8,000MW-mark on eight occasions since May 22. The discoms said that they successfully met the power demands in their respective areas.
Before 2024, the previous high of 7,695 MW was recorded on June 29, 2022, which slipped marginally to 7,438 MW last year.
Tuesday was the 30th straight day when the demand crossed 7,000 MW. Barring last year, when the demand peaked in August, it usually peaks at the end of June and early July. The sharp rise in demand can be attributed to extremely hot weather conditions that led residents to use more air conditioners and coolers, leading to increased electricity consumption.
Supply hit, water crisis likely in RML and Lady Hardinge
The water crisis is deepening in the Lutyens’ zone and is soon likely to hit hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge Medical College. Satish Upadhyay, NDMC Vice-Chairman, said they are deploying tankers to mitigate the impact on residents. He said the three DJB water treatment plants that supply water to NDMC are running short by up to 50 per cent. P3