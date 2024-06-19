Delhi power demand reaches all-time high

NEW DELHI: Breaching all its previous records, Delhi’s peak power demand touched an all-time high of 8,647 MW on Tuesday, as the people continued to grapple with crippling heatwave, according to the State Load Despatch Center (SLDC) data.

The city’s peak power has crossed the 8,000MW-mark on eight occasions since May 22. The discoms said that they successfully met the power demands in their respective areas.

Before 2024, the previous high of 7,695 MW was recorded on June 29, 2022, which slipped marginally to 7,438 MW last year.