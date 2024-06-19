Delhi records warmest night in 12 years; temperature crosses 35 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said.

The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June, 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the warmest night of this season at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

With no respite from heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion.