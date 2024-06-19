E-rickshaw driver held for raping minor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl, who took an e-Rickshaw from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to go towards her home in Wazirabad, was sexually assaulted by the driver, who even bit her cheeks while committing the crime.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Istikhar (27), a native of Samastipur in Bihar, has been arrested.

DCP (north) MK Meena said Bara Hindu Rao Hospital informed the Civil Lines police station on the intervening nights of June 12 and 13 about the sexual assault of a minor girl, after which a police team reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim.

The minor told the police that she had boarded an e-rickshaw near ISBT, Kashmere Gate, as she had to go to Wazirabad. However, the alleged driver, Istikhar, took her to the forest area near Jal Board Awaas area, Bara Hindu Rao, and assaulted her sexually and even bit her cheeks.

Notably, when the accused was trying to sexually assault the minor girl, she resisted and hit him with a brick on his forehead.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the girl, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and launched a massive manhunt to nab the perpetrator.” As there was no registration plate on the e-rickshaw, it was a Herculean task to trace it.

The incident took place during the night hours at around 02:30 AM, due to which it became more difficult to identify the E-rickshaw or the accused in the CCTV footage,” the DCP said. The police scanned more than 150 CCTV cameras at various places like New Delhi Railway Station, Chandni Chowk, and Civil Lines, and a trail was made from Civil Lines to Mori Gate as the suspect was seen up to the area of Mori Gate, and thereafter he disappeared.