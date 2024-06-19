Friend turns foe: Delhi man killed, robbed of Rs 5,500

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was killed and robbed of Rs 5,500 by one of his friends who smashed his head with a cemented beam, an official said on Tuesday.

The cops had initially registered an FIR under IPC sections of rash driving and death by negligence. However, they later found out that it was a murder and changed the sections.

DCP (north) MK Meena said a PCR call was received at Burari police station on June 11 where the caller stated that “a boy is lying on roadside near the RCC Road close to the Metro construction work”.

The injured had been shifted to BJRM Hospital, Delhi where he was declared brought dead.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-a (death due to negligence) of the IPC. The deceased was identified as Neeraj, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari.

Neeraj’s family members told the cops that he was unmarried and had left the house alone at about 12:30 am on June 10 under the influence of alcohol, carrying his mobile phone and some cash.

“A post-mortem was conducted and the initial sections of law were replaced with section 302 IPC,” the DCP said.

The deceased was seen with two persons on a motorcycle. The cops decoded the registration number of the bike on which the deceased was last seen. Based on the technical inputs, two persons Love (21) and Rajan (22) were apprehended.

It was found that both Love and Rajan were roaming in the town under the influence of alcohol and on seeing Neeraj, tried to convince him to come along for more drinks.

“All three went near Ashok Vihar, purchased liquor and returned near Mukundpur Flyover, RCC Road Burari and drank together. Rajan left the spot with the bike, leaving Neeraj and Love alone,” the officer said.

Love was having knowledge that Neeraj was carrying cash with him following which he killed Neeraj by hitting his head multiple times with the cemented beam lying on the roadside and took Rs 5,500 along with a mobile phone.