Police arrest two members of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, recover Rs 1 crore jewellery

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of two members of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang including a woman, the Delhi Police on Tuesday solved a theft case where diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from a car in Agra.

The accused were identified as Kunal (23), a resident of Madangir in Delhi and Shweta (38) (name changed), a resident of Inderpuri area. The police have recovered 23 diamond articles from the accused out of 36 articles which were reportedly stolen from the car of a diamond merchant last week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that members of the gang mainly targeted businessmen and jewellery shop owners.

The DCP said an FIR was registered at Loha Mandi police station in Agra regarding theft of 36 diamond articles valued at Rs 1 crore, Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop from a car of the diamond merchant.

“The gang was involved in committing such crimes in Haryana, Punjab, UP, and Madhya Pradesh. Kunal was previously involved in five different cases in Delhi and the woman in a theft case in Bhopal,” said the DCP.

On Tuesday morning, the police got tip-off about members of the gang and a trap was laid at Sector 4 in Pushp Vihar. “At around 6.15 am, the police team intercepted a pedestrian woman. Diamond jewellery articles were recovered from her possession. The woman disclosed that she along with her other gang members committed the theft in Loha Mandi area of Agra last week,” the DCP said.

The woman also said that one of her associates was coming to meet her as both of them had to go to dispose the stolen jewellery articles. Later, the team also arrested Kunal and some more jewellery articles were recovered, they said.

Elaborating about the gang’s modus operandi, Chauhan said, “The gang members move in group of two to four people riding motorcycle/scooter and use different techniques of ‘thak-thak’ to commit snatching/thefts from the vehicles.”