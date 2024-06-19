RML, Lady Hardinge may face water crisis: NDMC

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Tuesday said the water crisis is deepening in the Lutyens zone and may affect foreign embassies, Centre-run hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) if not resolved soon.

According to Satish Upadhyay, the Vice Chairman of the NDMC, and its member Kuljeet Chahal, three Delhi Jal Board water treatment plants that supply water to the NDMC are running short by 50 per cent.

The NDMC has 27 underground water reservoirs and they get water from three water treatment plants through 18 inlets. Out of three water treatment plants, not a single drop of water is being provided by the Delhi Jal Board in the Wazirabad Plant due to which hospitals like RML and Lady Hardinge are suffering, Chahal alleged.

“Major issue is with the Wazirabad water treatment plant running with less than 50% of capacity and has affected water supply in Gole Market, Bengali Market, Tilak Marg, Parliament House, Supreme Court, High Court, Judges’ bungalows, DIJ area, hospital like RML, Kalawati and Lady Harding. Chandrawal water treatment plant is running 30 per cent of short capacity, which mainly covers President Estate, Chankayapuri, Embassies, PM House, MP flats, etc., and the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant is running 10 per cent short capacity,” Chahal said.