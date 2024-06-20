A rainbow in the city

This June, despite the dog days of summer, a huge crowd gathered at DLF Promenade to celebrate Pride Month. People were draped in diverse attires free from the constraints of prying eyes. From some rocking subculture styles like punk sequinned jackets, Gothic gowns and rave party dressing to others going for cross-dressing and androgynous fashion with tailored button-down blazers, fashion became an extension of one’s gender identity.

City folks had gathered to enjoy a show of talent and creativity by the LGBTQAI+ community at Tinder’s Queer Made Weekend (QMW) in collaboration with the queer arts organisation Gaysi Family. TMS was at the two-day festival that concluded recently.

The festival was dedicated to supporting over 30-plus queer businesses from India which displayed their creative products in diverse categories like fashion, art, home décor, accessories, food and more. “It is important to create shared spaces like this that help bridge the gap between queer folks and allies by creating opportunities for cisgenders and heterosexuals to expand their understanding of queers and break away from stereotypes that they have been conditioned into believing,” says Priya Dali, creative director, Gaysi Family.

We did a walkthrough at the festival to check out queer artistry, besides also awaiting the finale that saw power-packed performances by queer icons like Rani Ko-HE-Nur aka Sushant Divgikr, artiste Lasya Kahli Singh aka Kofi Kofi, along with Lavani queens from Kali Billi Productions, amongst others.

“Anchoring in my own city feels like a homecoming! The energy of Delhi people is infectious. It’s almost like a big house party,” says Teya, a queer runway muse who was hosting the event with city-based drag artist and model Prateek Sachdeva while city-based transwoman performer

Kofi Kofi felt that such events bring out the “fabulousness and talents of the queer community”.