Delhi crime: Burger King shootout exposes gang rivalry

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Wednesday said they have identified the person who was shot dead by some unidentified assailants inside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night.
The deceased, identified as Aman (26), resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar) had suffered at least a dozen bullet wounds during the attack following which he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Tuesday when Aman was sitting at a table with a woman. Two shooters barged in and fired indiscriminately towards Aman leaving dead on the spot.
According to sources, the victim Aman was probably deliberately called to the food outlet as part of a trap. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the woman who was seen sitting with Aman moments before the shooting spree where at least 40 rounds were fired.
The suspected woman has also been captured on multiple CCTV cameras, and spotted passing through the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of a metro station after tapping her ticket. The other CCTv footage doing rounds on social media showed that woman ordering food and looking into the surveillance camera.
Gangster claims responsibility
Wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau who fled India and is currently in Portugal, shared a post on social media claiming that he and Naveen Bali (currently lodged in Tihar Jail) are responsible for Aman’s murder. Cops suspect the brazen attack is a result of gang rivalry.
As per the post, the deceased was involved in the murder of their brother Shakti Dada’ and this shooting was their ‘vengeance’. Further, the post mentioned a threat, “Everyone else who is responsible will meet the same fate in due time.”
Notably, Bhau had been recently charged by the Delhi Police under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Even on May 6, an incident of firing was reported at Tilak Nagar police station in which three accused persons indiscriminately fired in and outside a car showroom to create terror of their gang leader Himanshu Bhau, among the community of businessmen.
As per police records, Bhau is implicated in numerous criminal activities in the Delhi-NCR region, including targeted killings, financially motivated shootings, and extortion.
He is notorious for making threatening calls to businessmen to instill fear and maintain control. Interpol had also issued a red-corner notice against Himanshu.