Delhi crime: Burger King shootout exposes gang rivalry

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Wednesday said they have identified the person who was shot dead by some unidentified assailants inside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Aman (26), resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar) had suffered at least a dozen bullet wounds during the attack following which he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Tuesday when Aman was sitting at a table with a woman. Two shooters barged in and fired indiscriminately towards Aman leaving dead on the spot.

According to sources, the victim Aman was probably deliberately called to the food outlet as part of a trap. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the woman who was seen sitting with Aman moments before the shooting spree where at least 40 rounds were fired.

The suspected woman has also been captured on multiple CCTV cameras, and spotted passing through the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of a metro station after tapping her ticket. The other CCTv footage doing rounds on social media showed that woman ordering food and looking into the surveillance camera.