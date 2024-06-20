The delicious case of dahi vadas

These dahi vadas were different from the ones that are made in my Punjabi family. Firstly, we call it dahi-bhalle here in Delhi and Punjab, and secondly, it comes doused in sweetened chilled yoghurt with a generous topping of the imli-saunth chutney, roasted jeera powder and some red chilli powder for the kicks. It is a must-have during summers at our homes, and one can also see people lining up at their respective chaatwalas for their share of the dahi bhalla-papdi chaat savouries.

One of the most famous ones in Delhi is Natraj in the Old Delhi market—but of course, the city is divided between those who love it and those who don’t! There is also Shahi Dahi Bhalla Waala at Ring Road near AIIMS. What is ‘shahi’ about his offering, you ask? Well, it is the generous topping of dry fruits to denote royalty in the oldest possible sense, of course.

This recollection reminded me of the delicious dahi ki gujiya that is popular in the homes of Uttar Pradesh, especially in the Mathur community. I first had it at a friend’s place, where the vada, made of urad dal batter, is shaped like a gujiya (no surprise!), filled with dried fruits and then fried. It is a close cousin of the dahi bhalla, but a far superior one with more nuanced cooking, if you ask me.

And while we are on the topic of dahi-vada, how can I not mention my most favourite preparation that comes from Odisha! Yes, I am talking about the tart and spicy doi-bora alu’r dom. This street-side snack is quite the rage amongst the locals in Odisha, where the ‘bora’ is soaked in tempered buttermilk and then later served with a dollop of spiced chilled curd and the ‘alu’r dom’ subzi. I was a little apprehensive when I tried it for the first time, but this instantly became my favourite as soon as I took a bite. You can try a version of it in Bhawan at Gurugram, where Kainaz Contractor and Rahul Dua celebrate the street-side snacks from across India.

The inspiration for my weekly tribute, this time to the humble dahi vada, is clearly no secret. As more restaurants open their doors across the city even amid all the heat, each would do well to offer a menu that can help even out the sweltering heat and its side effects. Like we see often enough, it is the humble dish that strikes us the most in times of need, and this one is no different.

Vernika Awal is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’