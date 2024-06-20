Under scorching sun, gig workers in capital brave long hours on jobs

NEW DELHI: In the scorching heat of Delhi’s summer, amid the bustling streets and relentless sun, Sumit’s story unfolds with a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by gig workers.

A former cook turned delivery man for Zepto, Sumit’s day begins before dawn, braving long hours and harsh conditions to make ends meet.

From the early morning hours till the sweltering afternoon, Sumit completes a staggering 18 deliveries, his perseverance a testament to the resilience of those in similar roles across the city. “We can’t afford to stop; missing even a few deliveries means going hungry,” he says.

Navigating Delhi’s crowded streets and scaling stairs with heavy packages takes its toll, but Sumit’s toughest moment comes when a customer rejects an order, demanding a refund that he must cover out of his pocket. “I didn’t have the energy to argue in this heat,” he says.

Sumit’s experience echoes that of many others, like Radhe Shyam, a seasoned delivery worker at Zomato and Swiggy, who finds respite in the shade of Nehru Place Metro Station between deliveries. “We get no extra support during summer, no first aid, and unreliable emergency contacts,” Radhe Shyam shares, revealing the stark realities that accompany the gig economy.

Atul, another delivery worker, nearly collapses from heat exhaustion, exacerbated by the slow, rented Yulu bikes he relies on. “I can’t keep doing this,” he says, frustrated by the lack of company provisions and additional pay during heat.Aman, a student balancing part-time deliveries with his studies, conceals his job from his family to avoid reprimand. “I have no choice; living in this city is expensive,” he says.

Despite these challenges, the demand for online deliveries remains unwavering.

Restaurant managers like those interviewed by this newspaper understand the plight of these workers, offering water and basic amenities to support them through their gruelling shifts.

Yet, as the number of gig workers in India continues to rise, so does the urgency for better protections and support. Reports indicate the sector’s rapid expansion, yet many workers earn barely cover daily expenses.