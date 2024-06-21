Delhi Water minister Atishi to sit on hunger strike from June 21

NEW DELHI: Water minister Atishi said she will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal in south Delhi from Friday noon to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

Addressing the press, the minister claimed that Haryana has refused to release water and her letter to the Prime Minister did not help. Thus, she is forced to sit on the hunger strike for the rightful share of Delhi’s water and the 28 lakh affected people in the city, she said.

“Delhi requires 1,005 MGD of water out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana. Since the last two weeks, Haryana has reduced this to 513 MGD,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh sought the support of its INDIA bloc allies in its fight to get Delhi’s share of water from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national capital. “They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan,” he said.