MCD launches online portal for house allotments

NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwini Kumar on Thursday launched the MCD Awas Portal, a digital platform aimed at streamlining the housing allotment process with clarity and transparency.

“This portal will not only simplify the housing allotment process for our employees but also ensure that it is conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” he said.

Key features of the MCD Awas Portal include a centralized system for booking and allotting residential accommodations, as well as managing various estate services for eligible officials. The portal allows employees to apply for accommodation online, where they can select up to ten options based on their preferences.