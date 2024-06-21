Summer suffering: Destitutes worst hit

NEW DELHI: The relentless spell of heatwave has claimed multiple lives on the streets and hospitals of the city, attributed to heat-related illnesses, a significant number of them destitutes, and homeless.

Despite the absence of official statistics on deaths among the homeless, experts estimate that roughly 80% of the ‘unidentified dead bodies’ discovered by law enforcement and other agencies on the city streets are those of homeless individuals. In Delhi, a significant majority of these deaths (4,424) occurred during the summer months over the past five years.

As per data compiled by this newspaper from different police districts of Delhi, in just the past 48 hours, nearly 50 dead bodies have been recovered. The figure includes eight in the southwest district, around ten in the south, nine in the north, three in Rohini, three in the northeast, three in outer, and a similar number of deaths from other districts.

Meanwhile, among Centre-run hospitals, Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung reported 22 deaths on Wednesday alone, officials said. 15 deaths occurred at Safdarjung while seven deaths due to heat-related illnesses (HRIs) were reported at RML. No information from AIIMS Delhi could be received as officials cited Union health ministry instructions to not divulge heat-related mortalities to the press.

An official release from the Delhi government’s health department stated that between June 18 and 19, state government-run hospitals noted 14 deaths attributed to HRIs.