‘Victory of truth’: AAP celebrates CM Kejirwal’s bail

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday said the decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the victory of truth, adding, it is a “tight slap” on the face of the BJP.

Celebrations erupted outside the CM’s residence and party’s headquarters as crackers were burst by AAP workers.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party said that truth can be troubled, not defeated.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government. A Delhi court on Thursday granted Kejriwal regular bail. “Every worker is enthused by this victory. We are very happy. It is a tight slap on the face of the BJP.

If the BJP has any shame left, they should now close these fake cases and release those in jail,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters after meeting the CM’s family. Soon after Kejriwal got bail, senior AAP leader Atishi in a post on X said, ‘Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs).

Feeling vindicated, the Aam Aadmi Party said truth cannot be defeated, only harassed.

“Truth can be troubled, not defeated. Rejecting all the objections raised by BJP’s ED, the Honorable Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal,” the party said in a post on X.