Bail order exposed BJP conspiracy, so ED challenged it in Delhi HC: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday exposed the conspiracy of the BJP-led central government and the biased investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED); thus the agency rushed to the Delhi High Court to stall the order.

Addressing the press after the high court put on hold the trial court order granting bail to the Chief Minister, Singh said the trial court’s bail to the Delhi chief minister “exposed” the conspiracy of the BJP against the AAP and Kejriwal.

Taking to X, Singh said, “Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court’s order has not yet come, even a copy of the order has not been received, so Modi’s ED reached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country? “Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system?” the AAP MP said.

At a press conference, Singh termed the trial court order was “historic” and completely “exposed” the role of the BJP government and ED operated by it. “The court order clearly shows that the ED is fabricating facts against us and presenting documents in its favour in the court, statements are taken from witnesses under pressure,” he said.

The trial court clearly said that no evidence or money trail was presented by the ED in connection with alleged transactions related to Goa polls, claimed Singh.

“This whole thing is false and nothing but baseless stories, fake evidence with an aim to finish AAP and Kejriwal,” he charged.

“ED was so rattled by the court order that it reached the high court to challenge it even before the order was uploaded on court’s website,” he claimed.