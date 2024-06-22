CNG price in Delhi, adjoining cities hiked by Rs 1 per kg

NEW DELHI: CNG price in Delhi and adjoining cities was on Saturday hiked by Rs 1 per kg following a drop in the supply of subsidised input natural gas.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in Delhi and adjoining cities, announced the hike in rates on its website.

In New Delhi, CNG will now cost Rs 75.09 per kg, up from the previous rate of Rs 74.09.

In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the price has increased to Rs 79.70 per kg from Rs 78.70 per kg.

There, however, was no change in piped cooking gas prices.

IGL did not give reasons for the increase but sources said the hike was warranted because the firm now has to buy more imported gas following a drop in domestic supplies.

Natural gas pumped out of the ground and seabed is turned into CNG for running automobiles.

But supplies from ONGC's domestic fields have not kept pace with the CNG demand.

Gas from ONGC fields make up for 66-67 per cent of CNG demand of IGL.

The rest has to be imported.

Domestic gas supplies are prioritized for piped cooking gas purposes and so there is no hike in that segment, sources said.

However, there has been no change in CNG prices in Gurugram, as it is serviced by a different company.

Other city gas retailers have so far not announced any change in prices.

In Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, CNG prices have been increased to Rs 82.94 per kg from Rs 81.94 per kg by IGL.

CNG prices have also increased in Rewari, Haryana, as well as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh -- towns serviced by IGL.