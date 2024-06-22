Delhi: 32-yr-old held for extortion bid on doctor, wanted to buy a flat for wife

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly attempting to extort money from a doctor to buy a new flat as demanded by his wife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said the accused Ashok Kumar used the name of a jailed gangster in an extortion letter he had dropped outside the clinic of a reputed doctor of Janakpuri area on June 3.

The man threatened to kill the doctor if he failed to yield to the extortion demand and used the name of jailed Haryana-based Gangster Manoj Baba. A case was lodged at Janakpuri police station and a team of Special cell was tasked to work on it.

“On June 15, the police was informed that a person, involved in the extortion case, is seen in and around the Jai Vihar area,” the DCP said. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Chhath Park, G-block, Jai Vihar, Najafgarh, and the accused was apprehended.

On being questioned, Kumar admitted that to earn quick money, he delivered the extortion letter to the doctor. Kumar was then arrested under the appropriate sections of law. The motorcycle TVS Star City+ used in the crime along with the clothes worn by the accused when he visited the clinic of Doctor Anil were also recovered.

Kumar was subjected to intensive interrogation wherein he revealed that he has a private job but no fixed source of income. He was in urgent need of money as he was pressured by his wife to purchase a flat.

Subsequently, he chose three high profile clinics in Janakpuri area and then zeroed in at the present target judging it to be minimum risk target.

On June 3, the accused reached near the clinic, parked his bike at some distance, then wore a mask in order to hide his identity and reached the clinic, delivered an extortion letter contained in a yellow envelope at the desk of the doctor’s assistant and left.

“In order to terrorise the doctor, the accused wrote the name of jailed gangster Manoj Baba. He wrote the letter in his own handwriting. On further interrogation, Kumar revealed that he got the idea from a TV serial ‘Crime Patrol’.