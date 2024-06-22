Delhi: Demonstrations continue over exam ‘irregularities’, NTA scrapping sought

NEW DELHI:Delhi Congress on Friday held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

The demonstration was led by Delhi Pradesh Congress president Devender Yadav, with party workers demanding disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and scrapping of the NEET-UG exam.

Police detained Yadav and scores of Congress workers at different police stations and released them after few hours.

The Congress has demanded a probe under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. “The future of students is in limbo due to the paper leaks happening in the Modi government. This is an attack on the hard work of the students... We will not let this injustice continue. This ‘paper leak’ government will have to bow down,” Congress posted on X.

Minister skips DU event

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not attend Delhi University’s Yoga Day event on Friday, amid a protest by students against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

Pradhan was scheduled to be the chief guest at the International Yoga Day event, which was set to start at 6 am, but DU officials cited “some urgent work” as the reason for the Union minister’s absence.

The protest was led by members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) along with other university students. They demonstrated at the North Campus, carrying black flags. AISA’s DU unit claimed that Pradhan’s absence was due to the protest. “He (Pradhan) and his NTA have jeopardised the future of students... The corrupt education minister is not welcome in our university,” AISA said in a statement, demanded the minister’s resignation and scrapping of the NTA.

On Thursday, Pradhan acknowledged the issue, taking “moral responsibility” for the “institutional failure” in conducting the exams.