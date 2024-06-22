Delhi: Heatstroke kills eight in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI/NOIDA: Eight more people succumbed to heatstroke in major hospitals of the city in the past 24 hours, sources said on Friday.

A majority of these fatalities were reported in Safdarjung Hospital where six patients succumbed in a day.

During this period, ten new patients were brought to the hospital suffering from heatstroke. However, this figure is less than the previous day.

According to hospital sources, 26 patients are currently undergoing treatment of whom 14 are on ventilators.

Since March, 88 patients have been admitted to the hospital due to heat-related illnesses. Of these, 66 patients were admitted in just four days between June 16 and June 20.

A total of 28 people have died due to heat stroke in Safdarjung Hospital since June 1.

In Delhi government’s Loknayak Hospital, two new patients were admitted in a day due to heatstroke while two patients who were admitted there and were put on ventilator died due to heat stroke.

Doctors said that most of the patients coming to the hospital are those who have been referred from other hospitals.

Ram Manohar Lohia’s Medical Director Dr Ajay Shukla said no new death due to heat was reported on Friday. However, two new patients were admitted. Meanwhile, no information could be received from AIIMS as the premier institute refused to share the data citing instruction from the Ministry of Health.