Delhi LG, Ashwini, Nadda celebrate International Yoga Day

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday, various organisations including civic bodies, L-G office, DDA, police and education institutes organised a series of events to celebrate the importance of yoga in daily life. The theme for Yoga Day 2024 was “Yoga for Self and Society.”

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held events across all its zones, with Deputy Commissioners, councillors, senior officials, and schoolchildren performing various yoga asanas. Differently abled students from MCD schools also enthusiastically participated. Key asanas practised included Trikonasan, Shashankasan, and Pranayam. At an event at Pushp Vihar Sector 1 No.1 MCD school in the south zone, over 100 participants, including many disabled students, showcased their zeal for yoga.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH and several yoga institutions, organised events at various locations, including Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden, with around 10,000 participants. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the event at Lodhi Garden, emphasising yoga’s global significance for physical and mental fitness.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) celebrated it at its sports complexes and parks, with notable events at the Yamuna Sports Complex and Baansera. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena led sessions, highlighting yoga’s role in enhancing overall health and well-being.

Approximately 20,000 people participated in these events to raise awareness about yoga’s transformative practice and its benefits in creating a harmonious balance of mind and body.