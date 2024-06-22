ED failed to furnish proof against CM Kejriwal: Delhi court

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to furnish direct evidence linking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the proceeds of crime in the money laundering case against him, the Rouse Avenue Court said on Thursday while ordering his release on bail.

The order, however, has been stayed by the Delhi High Court on an appeal by the ED. The trial court order was made available on Friday.

In the order granting relief to Kejriwal, Special Judge Niyay Bindu held that prima facie his guilt was yet to be established. “It may be possible that the applicant is involved in an offence... but the ED has failed to give any direct evidence against the applicant in respect of the proceeds of crime,” the judge said.

She also questioned the ED’s silence on Kejriwal’s assertion that he was arrested in the alleged excise policy linked money laundering case without having been named in the CBI FIR or the ECIR (ED’s version of an FIR).

“The ED is silent on how the proceeds of crime have been utilized in Assembly elections in Goa by the AAP as, admittedly, after about two years, the bigger portion of the alleged amount remains to be traced,” the judge said.

The judge said the ED has failed to clarify as to how much time it required to trace the complete money trail. “Meaning thereby that until and unless this exercise of tracing out the remaining amount gets completed by ED, accused is supposed to remain behind bars, that too without proper evidence against him. This is not an acceptable submission of ED,” the judge said.